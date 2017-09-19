Wild Ones meeting covers degradation of Big Woods forests

The director of the University of Minnesota Center for Forest Ecology will speak 7-8:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Wood Lake Nature Center, 6710 Lakeshore Drive, Richfield.

At this meeting of the native landscaping group Wild Ones, Lee Frelich will talk about how Minnesota’s Big Woods forests of maple, basswood and oak have been degraded by large deer populations, invasive earthworms and invasive plants. Frelich will also discuss restoration and conservation strategies for the once-lush forest understory of native plant communities.