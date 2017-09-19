St. Louis Park-based Inspire celebrates 20 years of inspiration for stroke and brain injury survivors

< > Minnetonka resident Karen Bjorgan toasts the participants in the Inspire program during a celebration of the group’s 20th anniversary Sept. 12 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Inspire supports stroke and brain injury survivors and caregivers. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Seth Rowe)

Minnetonka resident Karen Bjorgan received an assignment after she had a stroke three weeks after giving birth to her daughter.

“As part of my rehab, they asked me what would I like to see for stroke survivors,” Bjorgan said.

Her own recovery journey had been difficult. She lost the ability to speak and had difficulty with her balance. She initially could not remember having a baby.

“When I had my stroke, I thought, ‘What am I going to do with this?’” she said.

While in intensive care, she thought that if God got her through the situation, she would figure something out.

Bjorgan had the idea of a support group that would help survivors as they recovered from strokes.

“The therapists and doctors I talked to thought there were some great ideas there,” Bjorgan said. “We presented it to the Park Nicollet Foundation, and they agreed it was a good plan.”

With the help of the foundation, Bjorgan launched the Inspire program at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. The program celebrated 20 years with a Sept. 12 celebration at the hospital.

St. Louis Park issued a proclamation honoring Bjorgan’s efforts Sept. 5. Bjorgan said at a city council meeting, “The Inspire program was created to bridge a gap in the continuum of care for stroke survivors and their families. As the fog stroke brings is lifted, stroke survivors struggle to come to terms with their new reality. Inspire addresses those concerns while sharing community resources and information with survivors, their families and the public.”

She added, “Inspire means so much to those affected by stroke and brain injury.”

The city proclamation states that “as a survivor of two strokes herself, Karen has inspired the lives of countless stroke and brain injury survivors, as well as their families and caregivers in St. Louis Park and beyond.”

The group provides activities for people impacted by strokes, brain injury and aphasia, such as a camera club and art classes to help people who may have difficulty communicating verbally express themselves visually.

A speech therapist teaches a cognitive class. Inspire members gather each Tuesday morning to compare their experiences and learn from each other.

“Part of it is realizing you’re not the only one and there’s a purpose for you with Inspire, and that’s to pull on the hand and help other people,” Bjorgan said.

Bjorgan said she continues her involvement with the program 20 years after it began because she realized the role that it plays in helping people recover.

“There is this need, and if we can all come together and be supported by Park Nicollet, we can all move forward,” she said.

Depression is a major challenge following a stroke, she said.

“You have to have a way to get through the grief and have a fuller life and allow those around us to have a fuller life,” Bjorgan said.

Supporting each other

During the celebration at Methodist Hospital, she toasted Inspire participants who helped each other out.

Edina resident Liz Wallis told those in the room, “I have a new family because of Inspire.”

She thanked Bjorgan for providing the inspiration to leave her home.

“I did a lot of things I would not even have tried if not for you and this group,” Wallis said.

Bjorgan said the role of Inspire participants to is to welcome the next person into the group.

“It’s one of the only ways people can productively grow forward,” Bjorgan said. “You kind of get trapped in your house after a stroke, and your own self-confidence takes a hit.”

Wallis said Inspire is a place to feel happy.

“You’re sad at first,” she said. “This is a place to get better mentally, emotionally – and it’s a good place to be when you’re in this group because it’s hard not to be happy.”

One participant said the group had allowed him to acquire new heroes. Another said that he felt different “in the real world” but felt normal at Inspire gatherings.

“We’re a bunch of Cool Hand Lukes,” joked a participant wearing a Caterpillar machinery hat.

Golden Valley resident Jennifer Lee said other Inspire members knew what would happen to her following a stroke even while she was in denial.

Medina resident Terry Sharp had been an executive with a Fortune 500 company when a stroke impacted him. He became emotional when he said he did not realize until he met with other Inspire participants that the stroke had been responsible for the lack of energy he felt.

“I was always tired,” Sharp said. “I didn’t have the stamina, the endurance I had before the stroke. It wasn’t until I came to Inspire that I realized that’s what it was.”

Caregivers also benefit, said Minneapolis resident Nicole Recke. She attends Inspire events with her father, Edina resident Jim Recke.

“From a caregiver viewpoint, I wish more people who were caregivers could just come here and listen,” Recke said. “It’s like illumination at the end of the tunnel. It’s not so bad. There’s so much positive energy. It’s enlightening. Every stroke is different, and you don’t understand that as a caretaker.”

She later added, “It helps me understand more of what my dad might be going through.”

Her father chimed in, “I bug her – are we going to Inspire today? Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and my daughter.”

The members focus on what they have in common. The St. Louis Park proclamation stated that Bjorgan has ensured that Inspire “is open to all, regardless of race, religion, social class, or sexual orientation.”

Minneapolis resident Muriel Martin indicated that no one in the group had made her feel differently because of her ethnicity.

“You look at me as a person, and that’s what all of us should do in the real world – deal with people as they are and not as you perceive them to be,” Martin said.

If she misses sessions, she said she can count on Inspire participants reaching out to her.

“This is a very sensitive group toward each other,” Martin said. “We sort of take care of each other, and we always know when somebody’s going through depression.”

She added that she can say things she would like to say to family members to group members.

“I’m not abnormal,” Martin said. “I’m as normal as everyone else. I just had a stroke. My wiring went off. But I’m still normal. I can still write poetry. The rhythm may not be your rhythm, but I can still do it. It’s just refreshing to me to have people around who I can talk to. I can talk about anything and it doesn’t turn into gossip.”

Speech therapist Bethany Pardo said, “I think this group is really, really unique because people feel so welcomed and so comfortable and able to share with each other. I think that goes a long way in helping with the recovery.”

As the oldest member of the group, Shorewood resident Marilyn Fryer said she appreciated that others accepted her the way that she is.

“I’m a stubborn German, and it took a lot of calls to get me to the group,” Fryer said. “I’m not a great speaker, but I do want to thank Karen for accepting me even though I’m a little older.”

The group joked with each other, such as recalling the time Bjorgan brought members on a school bus to view holiday lights. The windows frosted over, prompting Bjorgan to vigorously try to remove the frost with her hand so others could see the lights. One member told a joke about why Waldo wore stripes. The answer? Because he couldn’t be spotted.

“I have so many people come in the first time and say, ‘Well, I didn’t know we were going to laugh,” Bjorgan said.

Hopkins resident Kim Zismer said she had worried about going to a group with people who had difficulties like hers.

“I thought it would bring me down, but it was just the opposite,” Zismer said of Inspire’s atmosphere.

Wallis said, “It’s hard to tell people they need this, but you come here one or two times and you realize you need it, and you help others.”

Lee remarked that time had to pass before she could acknowledge that she needed help.

“This is the only place I can go to where people can understand what I’ve been through,” she said. “More and more young people are having strokes, and they need to come here, too.”

Volunteer Sharon Guffan, of St. Louis Park, said she has learned from Inspire participants.

“You can be down and out yourself, and you come here and it makes you feel better,” she said. “They push everybody forward.”

Park Nicollet Foundation Executive Director Beth Warner said Inspire provides immediate benefits for patients.

“By providing a supportive, creative and social outlet for self-exploration, and skill development, Stroke INSPIRE rekindles joy and purpose for stroke and brain injury survivors and their caregivers,” Warner said in an email. “No other program in our community offers this level of support, education and outreach to help people rebuild their lives and live well after stroke or brain injury.”

For more information, visit parknicollet.com/HealthAndWellnessInformation/Stroke-Inspire or call 952-993-6789.