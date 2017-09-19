Community & People

Heritage Days in Bloomington

Bloomington’s annual Heritage Days festival was held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Bloomington.

 

Jefferson marching band
Eighth-grader Katie Murnan, left, and junior Danielle Stoeklen lead the Bloomington Jefferson High School marching band toward the conclusion of the 2017 Heritage Days parade down 102nd Street. The Sept. 16 parade was the opening event of the city’s annual celebration. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

Saxaphone players
Junior Oliblish Roman Alday, left, and senior Sophie Einess march along with the Bloomington Jefferson High School marching band during the 2017 Heritage Days parade. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

Marching band trumpeter
Senior Andy Pfau trumpets along with the Bloomington Jefferson High School marching band during the 2017 Heritage Days parade. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

Heritage Days Parade Kennedy marching band
Senior Jacob Bohn performs with the Bloomington Kennedy High School marching band during the 2017 Heritage Days parade. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

Osman Shriners perform during the parade
Rob Hoven of South St. Paul demonstrates two wheels are all he needs as the Osman Shrine Mighty Mites from St. Paul dazzle the 2017 Heritage Days parade crowd. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

Rhythm in Gold at Heritage Days
Bloomington Kennedy High School junior Kevin Alvarado performs at the 2017 Heritage Days main stage along with members of the Bloomington Kennedy High School Rhythm in Gold show choir Sept. 16. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

heritage days pony ride
Owen Dunn, 2, of Bloomington rides a miniature pony with a little assistance during the 2017 Heritage Days festival on the grounds of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church Sept. 16. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

bmx at heritage days
AJ Haines of Champlin strikes a Superman pose during a BMX bike freestyle show at the 2017 Heritage Days festival. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

wonder drum at heritage days
Dylan Fresco, left, and Anton Jones lead 2017 Heritage Days visitors in an impromptu jam session as they gather around The Wonder Drum, a drum on wheels. The mobile percussion unit is designed to connect people through rhythm, music and play. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

 

wonder drum music at Heritage Days
The Wonder Drum was part of the creative placemaking activities provided through Bloomington’s Creative Placemaking Commission at the 2017 Heritage Days festival. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)