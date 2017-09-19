Edina Public Schools to host operation levy community conversations

Edina Public Schools families, staff members and community are invited to come together to learn more about district finances and have conversation about Edina Public Schools’ future at upcoming Operating Levy Community Conversations set for next month.

Information about the Nov. 7 district operating levy vote and public school financing will be provided by district representatives, with opportunity to engage with district administration and ask questions. The community conversations are in addition to staff, PTO and other community organizational meetings planned during the next two months. Additional presentations are also being planned at the Edina Senior Center and Edina City Council, with dates to be determined.

2017 Operating Levy Community Conversations:

• Thursday, Oct. 12, 7-8:30 p.m., Edina Community Center, Room 349

• Tuesday, Oct. 24, 7-8:30 p.m., Edina High School, Community Room

In August, the Edina School Board voted unanimously to authorize a special election Tuesday, Nov. 7 for the community to vote on a ballot question for an operating levy. The levy referendum will coincide with the district’s general election in which voters will elect four school board members from a slate of 12 candidates.

The operating levy question seeks to renew the expiring operating levy and increase the district’s local revenue authority to provide needed operating funds for day-to-day expenses such as teachers, curriculum, transportation and utilities. The district’s current voter-approved operating levy, which generates $1,412.46 per pupil or approximately $13 million in local funding for the district, will expire at the end of the 2017-18 school year. The proposed operating levy seeks to renew and increase the district’s levy authority in a two-step process during the next 10 years.

In the first step, for taxes payable in 2018 and 2019, the district is seeking levy authority of $1,857.46 per pupil, an increase of $445 per pupil over the current operating levy. In the second step, for taxes payable in 2020 through 2027, the levy would increase to $2,075.07 per pupil. Each year the levy would be adjusted for inflation according the state inflationary index. If approved, the proposed operating levy authorization would be applicable for a total of 10 years.

The district estimates that for the average value home in Edina, property owners would see a tax increase in the first year of $182 per year, or about $15 per month. When the levy authority increases in 2020, homeowners would see an additional increase of $5 per month, or about $60 per year.

Info: edinaschools.org/referendum2017