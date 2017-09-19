Construction reps question why their bids for Southwest Light Rail were rejected

Representatives from the construction companies whose bids for the Southwest Light Rail were rejected addressed the Metropolitan Council at a Sept. 13 meeting, in efforts to gain insight as to why the bids were turned down. The Southwest Light Rail Transit line would run from the existing Green Line that currently ends in downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, passing through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka on the way. (Submitted map)

Four construction companies submitted bids, ranging from $796,517,023 and $1,080,081,811, that will be involved in building the tracks, roads, bridges, trails, tunnels, stations and other facilities needed for the Green Line extension from Minneapolis, through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.

However, none of the bids met the cost expectations or responsiveness requirements. For those reasons, Met Council Chair Alene Tchourumoff recommended that the council reject all four civil construction bids. The council members did not discuss the bids at the meeting, and Tchourumoff only spoke of the matter in thanking the construction representatives for their comments.

The council determined that the bids were too high after consulting with Hennepin County, the project’s main local funder. It also determined that there “responsiveness” issues, meaning that the bids did not meet all the requirements of the bid documents, according to a statement from the Met Council.

Construction company representatives were confused as to why their bids were rejected and made council members aware of that during the public hearing portion of the Sept. 13 council meeting.

“We’re flying blind. We know nothing,” said Dave Zanetell, president of construction company Kraemer.

Other representatives said the specifics as to why bidders were rejected should be made clear to them.

“I understand the council’s position that that’s non-public data and I’m here to respectfully ask you to reconsider that because if you don’t tell the bidders why they were non-responsive, they will not be able to knowledgeably bid the next time,” said Dean Thomas, attorney for the Ames-Kraemer joint construction venture. “We’re not asking that you disclose publicly why each bid was non-responsive, but at least go to each bidder and tell each bidder before you reject all bids why they’re non-responsive. That would be responsible, transparent at least, and the council would be accountable for its decision then.”

Bidders said they would like to at least sit down with council members or their engineering team.

“I would like to sit down and try to work this out. It’s a big hardship for both companies and our construction families who have been counting on this work,” said Ron Ames, the Midwest president of Ames Construction and a managing partner of Ames-Kraemer. Ames noted that the bid represents two years of work by the company.

While the council’s budget for this portion of the project is undisclosed, it is clear that officials would like to reduce its costs.

“We must look closely at ways to modify the specifications for these bids in a way that will reduce project costs where possible. Working together with Hennepin County, I think we can bring innovative cost reduction strategies to the table and ultimately find efficiencies in this procurement,” Tchourumoff said in a statement.

Tchourumoff recommended that the council vote to direct project staff to find ways to reduce costs and prepare to reissue the invitation for bids in October, with open bidding in December and bid awarding in 2018. This action would delay the project by four months, pushing the line’s estimated opening to 2022.

“While certainly this is a setback in our schedule, it doesn’t change the importance or strength of this project,” Tchourumoff said, also in the statement.

The council’s recommendation has gained support from Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park.

“This is actually the way our public policy process should work. Government officials should not be obligated to accept a bid from the options before them if none meet our high taxpayer standards. The Met Council analyzed all proposals to get the best builders at the most efficient prices and found none, thus far, are acceptable,” Latz said in a statement. “This is government doing it right. Re-bidding the construction of the project will save taxpayer dollars and lead to a better final outcome.”

Zanetell, however, said “there’s not a certainty of improved pricing” by going through the competitive bidding process again.

Final discussion and vote on the recommendation will be at a Sept. 20 meeting.

