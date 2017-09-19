Bloomington’s annual River Rendezvous is Sept. 21

Pond-Dakota Mission Park will turn back the clock this week for Bloomington’s annual River Rendezvous.

The annual gathering serves as an outdoor classroom each weekday, as school groups learn about frontier life through hands-on experiences and demonstrations recreating Native American life, frontier farming, fur trading and wilderness skills during the 19th century.

The re-enactors that bring the frontier back to life will also demonstrate their skills from 4-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21. River Rendezvous will also offer tours of the restored 1856 home of missionaries Gideon and Agnes Pond.

Admission is $6 and children 3 and younger are free. The park is at 401 E. 104th St.

Info: tr.im/river17