Arc’s BOO-tique is open

Arc’s Value Village will again specialize in Halloween shopping with its annual BOO-tique section.

The BOO-tique features more than 100,000 items and merchandise that will be added every week through Tuesday, Oct. 31. Items include inexpensive decorations, accessories and costumes for adults and children.

Arc’s Value Village has the following locations:

• Bloomington, 10546 France Ave., 952-818-8708

• Brooklyn Center, 6330 Brooklyn Blvd., 763-503-3534

• New Hope, 2751 Winnetka Ave., 763-544-0006

• Richfield, 6528 Penn Ave., 612-861-9550

• St. Paul, 1650 White Bear Ave., 651-788-8300

Arc’s Value Village is a local, nonprofit thrift store that provides funding for The Arc Greater Twin Cities. Shopping, donating and volunteering at Arc’s Value Village supports The Arc’s services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.