Oasis for Youth recognizes Edina resident for work with homeless

Andrea Knoll will receive the Hope Builder Award from Oasis for Youth. (Submitted photo)

A provider of services for homeless youth is celebrating the most successful year of its existence next week, while honoring a founding volunteer who served as the face of the organization in its early years.

Operating out of a church basement in Bloomington, Oasis for Youth is in its seventh year providing basic necessities to young people who are homeless or facing the reality of unstable housing. At the Building Futures Celebration, set for Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Edina Country Club, the organization will celebrate what it is calling its most successful year to date.

Oasis for Youth served 381 people in 2016, for a total of 800 since its founding in 2010. Seven years later, the organization is still growing. After operating out of Oak Grove Presbyterian Church for six years, Oasis expanded its reach by opening an outreach office in the Mall of America, meant to make its services more convenient to mall employees who face unstable housing. A Tuesday night dinner is one of the offerings at Oasis for Youth, an organization that connects people to the resources needed to survive periods of homelessness and housing instability. The organization celebrates its progress with an event Thursday, Sept. 21. (Submitted photo)

The project was a continuation of a mission that began during the Great Recession, when social service organizations noticed an increase of homeless people in the suburbs, but a lack of ways to help. Oasis provides basic services such as clothing, food showers and bus tokens, while facilitating connections to a wider support system for housing, employment, education and health care.

That kind of expertise helps young people find their way through a complicated web of resources.

“There are a lot of different networks and systems, and it’s just really hard to navigate,” said Elyse Arvin, development and communications officer at Oasis.

Arvin is part of the effort to honor Andrea Knoll, one of Oasis’ eight founding members, with the Hope Builder Award. “She was really kind of our face and the voice of Oasis when it was starting,” Arvin explained.

Knoll, a resident of Edina, left the organization’s board of directors at the end of last year after serving her six-year term. The seeds of Oasis were planted by a group of women who were mostly strangers at the time, Knoll recounted. Several of them had, through connections with schools in the south metro, learned of youth falling through cracks in the social safety net.

Some of the founding members came from a faith perspective, while others came from a more general sense of social obligation, but they all shared “a common concern for vulnerable youth, and I think we all had a belief in the strength of our community,” said Knoll, who left a career in banking to become a stay-at-home mother and community volunteer before helping found Oasis.

The founding team, with connections to Bloomington, Edina and Richfield, collaborated informally during those economically lean years before forming Oasis as a nonprofit, recognizing the lasting importance of having a stable place to live early in life.

“I feel like home is foundational. You really can’t move forward in life unless you have a stable home base,” Knoll said.

The mission was a fit for Oak Grove Presbyterian, which had room in its basement to aid in the cause.

“They have been more than accommodating, providing us with space to use every day,” Knoll said. An office in the basement of Mall of America provides mall employees with resources promoting employment stability and reliable housing. Oasis for Youth opened the office in April of 2016. (Submitted photo)

A focus on employment

In addition to its church digs, Oasis now offers services out of another basement, this one at the Mall of America. Since April 2016, the second Oasis site has been connecting mall employees with many of the same resources found at its Bloomington site.

Open during regular weekday hours, the mall office is staffed by a case manager to help connect mall employees to the resources they need for stability. Oasis staff have found that employment doesn’t guarantee a place to go home to at night.

“The majority of the youth that come to Oasis have some form of employment,” Arvin said.

Oasis’ mall location has provided advocacy and resources for 32 mall employees ages 16-24.

“We know that there are a lot of youth who get their first job at the mall … and just could use a little extra support on-site,” Arvin said.

She noted, however, that it was the Mall of America that first approached Oasis with collaboration in mind. Mall management has found that stable support systems also help stabilize turnover.

“Oasis has not only helped us retain staff, they are changing lives,” Mall of America Representative Janette Smrcka said.

Oasis is helping employees who “without any support, may end up disappearing, just not showing up for work or whatever it is,” Arvin explained. A two-hour bus ride from a shelter is one example of the type of challenges that some must overcome, she added.

Having helped guide the organization through its early years – and through its most successful year – Knoll has left the board satisfied with Oasis’ direction.

“I’m proud of where we started,” she said, “but more proud of where they’re going with it.”

