Letter: Aberhold a voice that needs to be heard

To the Editor:

Even though my wife and I have spent hundreds of hours volunteering in Edina schools, there have been many times when our kids have raised eyebrows when we opine on what we think really goes on there. It doesn’t matter how involved an adult is, we simply don’t live in the same world as our students. That’s why I’m so excited about school board candidate Gabe Aderhold, a 2012 EHS grad.

He is smart and passionate and will not only bring insights as a recent grad (and political science major at the U of M), but as an member of minority communities – a voice that has been missing from the school board. Gabe’s knowledge and experience will greatly enhance the performance of the more traditional members of the board.

Mark Mironer

Edina