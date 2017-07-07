I-35W through Bloomington to close for the weekend

Summer road construction projects will bring freeway traffic through the middle of Bloomington to a halt this weekend.

Motorists planning to use Interstate 35W between Burnsville and Bloomington will need to take an alternate route between Hennepin and Dakota counties beginning Friday night, July 7.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, both directions of I-35W will close between I-35E and I-494. Motorists should follow the signed detour using I-35E, Cedar Avenue/Highway 77 and I-494 in order to bypass the closure.

Crews will begin closing the I-35W ramps at 8 p.m. Friday, July 7, in order to prepare for the freeway closure at 10 p.m.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, July 10.

In order to minimize impacts to travelers, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be working on several locations of I-35W during the closure including:

Milling and paving northbound I-35W at McAndrews Road in Burnsville

Removing the 86th Street bridge over I-35W in Bloomington

Removing a portion of the 82nd Street bridge deck over I-35W in Bloomington

In addition to the construction work on I-35W, MnDOT maintenance crews will take advantage of the road closure by conducting other maintenance activities in an area.

For more details about the I-35W and 86th Street project visit the project website http://www.dot.state.mn.us/metro/projects/i35wand86thstreetbridge/

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.