Fireman’s softball tournament starts July 13

Bloomington’s annual adult softball tournament

For the 59th consecutive summer, softball players, fans and families will gather at Valley View Playfield and Dred Scott Fields for the Virg Elrich Memorial Firemen’s Slow-Pitch Softball Tournament, July 13-16. Friday evening begins with a home run derby before the opening round of games at Valley View. (File photo)

Tournament festivities begin Thursday, July 13 at Red Haddox Field with the annual Bloomington Fire Department versus Bloomington Police Department All-Star softball game at 6 p.m. followed by the Firemen’s All-Star game approximately beginning at 7:30 p.m.

More than 300 tournament games will be played starting at 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 after crowning the home run derby champion. The derby begins at 4 p.m. with the final round approximately at 5:30 p.m. on Valley View Field 4 with the water tower set beyond the right field fence.

The defending champions game is slated to be played on Valley View Field 4 at 7:05 p.m. with games wrapping up by 11 p.m., when the big tent at Valley View Fields will close for the night.

The tournament resumes at 8 a.m. Saturday at Dred Scott and Valley View and continues until 10 p.m.

Prime Time Wrestling will provide the Saturday evening entertainment under the tent at Valley View starting at 6 p.m.

As of June 29, tournament director Jeff Barnes has 158 teams registered over six divisions including Men’s Tier I, Tier II and Tier III plus a men’s wood bat division open to those 35 and older, a co-ed division and women’s division. Fireman’s brings together some of the top men’s softball teams in the midwest for one weekend. (File photo) The big tent between Valley View Fields 3 and 4 offers players and fans an opportunity to refuel and relax. (File photo)

In addition to more than 300 softball games being played in less than three days, those at the ball fields can enjoy more than softball with a beer garden and roasted corn among other concessions with support from the Bloomington Lion’s Club and Knights of Columbus.

Vendors planning to attend the tournament include Freeway Ford, Walser Buick/GMC, PHD Sports, Monsta Bats out of California in addition to B Driven Sports based in St. Cloud.

T’s-13 (Nebraska) topped Hudson Ford (Wisconsin for the Men’s Tier I title; Sloopy’s defeated Mich Golden Light in Men’s Tier II and GAF Sports defeated Sports Page for the Men’s Tier III title. TC Funhouse topped Moose Dongs for the Co-Ed division crown and the Wood Bat Over-35 title went to Driller’s after topping Dead Money in the championship game. The Women’s division began with pool play to determine which single-elimination bracket each team played in. In the top 164-Bracket it was Minnesota Ice over KC Skars; Gold bracket had TC Kings over Askarben; Silver bracket had Ritz Sports (North Dakota) over Schmidt’s Optical and the bronze bracket saw Element over Blue Crew. Teams will be playing not only for bragging rights but a trophy in addition to prize money in what has become a highlight of the summer for many softball teams. (File photo)

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason