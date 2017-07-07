Bobby Kellermeier, age 26, of Edina, surrendered to his addiction on June 3, 2017. He was a son to Bob and Janice, and a brother to Ross. He leaves behind a large loving family and friends. Bobby will be remembered for when he was happy, energetic and joyful. He finally found sobriety.

Bobby grew up in Edina, attending Cornelia Elementary, South View Middle School and graduated from Edina High School in 2009.

He grew up loving karate, skating at the local outdoor rinks, biking, snowboarding, wakeboarding and skateboarding. He was active in Edina Basketball and Baseball where he loved playing at our local fields and courts proudly wearing #3 and also coaching our youth. He had a beautiful warm smile and a tender heart.

His life is just one of many lost to the opioid epidemic attacking our young adults, locally and nation-wide. His life mattered and he will be missed.