Missing 77-year-old Bloomington man found safe

The Bloomington Police Department reported Thursday night that a missing 77-year-old man was found in Minneapolis and is safe.

Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley announced after 8 p.m. that Togbah was being transported to his family by Minneapolis police officers. He was last seen at his Bloomington residence at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

Togbah has dementia and was suspected of walking away from his residence near 88th Street and 18th Avenue.

A search effort included assistance by the Bloomington Fire Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.