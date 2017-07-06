Magical spring, magical summer

Ebner looks to Junior Amateur golf competition

A magical spring has become a magical summer for Edina golfer Jack Ebner.

The 2017 Edina High graduate is on his way to the U.S. Junior Amateur Tournament after shooting a 68 in a recent qualifying round. It was not the first time Ebner has shot under 70 in high-stakes competition.

This spring he fired a 69 the first day of the Section 6AAA high school tourney at Ridges of Sand Creek. He shot a 72 the second day for a 141 total that yielded a section individual title. In the State Class AAA Tournament, played at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, Ebner finished 13th with rounds of 77 and 71 for a 148.

While the high school season was full of exciting bench marks, nothing could compare to Ebner’s performance during a playoff for a berth in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Emerald Greens Golf Course. Edina golfer Jack Ebner is on his way to the U.S. Junior Amateur Tournament after shooting a 68 during a qualifying round at Emerald Greens Golf Course. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Ebner tied three other players for third place with 68s, and only one of the four would join co-medalists Frankie Capan and Lincoln Johnson as national qualifiers.

The playoff ended quickly when Ebner sank a 20-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole.

“My tee shot went into the rough, and from there I reached the green with a wedge,” he said.

The 20-foot putt was difficult in that it was a double-breaker, but Ebner had a successful history on that hole with two birdies earlier in the tourney.

“Before the playoff hole, that was the most nervous I’ve ever been,” said Ebner.

But if he was nervous, it didn’t show. He had a plan and he executed that plan, although draining a 20-foot putt in a pressure situation is always a dicey challenge.

Scores in the qualifier were exceptional for the top six players. Capan and Johnson were 6-under-par with their rounds of 67. When four others shot 68, it took members of the gallery by surprise.

Ebner was also taken aback.

“I finished in the third group, and I was pretty confident with a 68,” he said. “But then I saw two others had come in before me with a 67 and a 68.”

During the tourney, there was a two and a-half hour rain delay. Ebner was 2-under-par after five holes, but on the next hole after the delay, he had a bogey. He regrouped and peeled four more strokes off of par before the round ended.

Obviously, he went into the playoff with momentum.

Phil Ebner, Jack’s dad and Edina High’s head golf coach, watched the tournament and was in awe of the scores on the leader board.

“It’s amazing what these kids can do,” he remarked. “I get more pleasure watching Jack than I do playing myself. He is one of the best ball strikers in the state among the Junior and amateur golfers. Jack embraced being one of the top high school players in the state.”

After playing in the U.S. Junior Amateur July 17-20, Ebner will get ready to leave for college. He will play NCAA Division I golf at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. The campus is surrounded on all sides by corn fields, but enough land was cleared to build two golf courses within five minutes of the campus.

“Miami was one of my top choices during the recruiting process, so when they offered, I accepted,” said Ebner, who will receive a partial athletic scholarship.

Golf isn’t like football or basketball, which generally offer full-ride packages. Division I golf teams have four and one-half scholarships to work with, and in Miami’s case, the funds must be divided among 10 players.

Ebner has made many friends in the golf community, and two of his best buddies are Ben Sigel and Reece Sanders, who played for Minnetonka and Blake School, respectively.

“Watching Ben play is boring because it’s fairways and greens,” said Ebner. Both Sigel and Sanders live in the Cottagewood area of Minnetonka.

Ebner said one of the highlights of his high school golf career was being coached by his dad.

“It was an amazing experience,” he said. “After I earned a spot in the varsity lineup, it was even more enjoyable for me. My dad always preaches peaking at the right time, and that’s what we did this year.”

Edina took a four-stroke lead against Wayzata in the opening round of the Section 6AAA Tournament. Although the Hornets played well the second day, they relinquished their lead and lost to the Trojans by two strokes. Wayzata went on to win the state Class AAA title.

“It was a pleasure to play with the other seniors, Nick Brann and Sam Berghult,” said Ebner. “Hopefully, we inspired some of the younger players. We had 90 guys out for the team this year, and a lot of them are very good golfers, who are ready carry on the Edina tradition.”

