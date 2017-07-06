Edina Sun Current Stars of the Week for July 6

Hornet Doubles

Edina High’s first doubles team of senior Noah Shane and junior Harrison Tuttle has been selected to the All-Lake Conference team for 2017. The duo posted a winning record in helping the Hornets to a State Class AA Tournament berth.

Grace Kellar

The 2017 Edina High graduate made it to the quarterfinals of the Minnesota Golf Association’s Women’s Match Play Championships at Bent Creek Golf Club in Eden Prairie. Kellar, who represents Olympic Hills, lost to the eventual champion, Olivia Herrick from Dellwood, 2 and 1. During the Edina High School season, Kellar led the Hornets to a second consecutive state team title. She led Lake Conference players with a stroke average of 37.8 for nine holes.

Jason Sarp

Sarp, a senior outfielder for the Edina High baseball team, was recently named to the All-State Academic Team by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches’ Association.

Jon Sundquist

Sundquist’s grand-slam home run lifted the C-Side 35 & Over men’s rec softball team to a 22-7 victory over the L.B. Dirtbags in a game played June 28 at Van Valkenburg Park.

John Webb

Edina High’s No. 1 tennis singles player has been named to the All-Lake Conference boys tennis team. Webb was a state qualifier in singles after placing second in the Section 6AA Individual Tournament this spring.