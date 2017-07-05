Minneapolis mayoral candidate appears on ‘Roundtable’

Minneapolis mayoral candidate Jonathan Honerbrink appears on cable program “Republican Roundtable” this month.

Honerbrink discusses economic and community development on the program, which is produced by the Senate District 50 and 63 Republicans.

The show airs in Richfield, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka and Hopkins on cable channel 15 at 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Mondays, 7 p.m. Thursdays, and 6 p.m. Fridays.

It airs in Bloomington on cable channel 16 at 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, plus 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Past shows can be viewed at youtube.com/user/sd63republican.