Edina Hall of Fame seeks nominees for Class of 2017

The Edina High Athletic Booster Club is seeking nominations for the 2017 Edina Athletic Hall of Fame Class.

Founded in 1997, the Edina Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of Edina athletes and coaches as well as people in the community who have made an impact on the athletic program.

Athletes are eligible for induction 10 years after their graduation year. A coach may be retired or active.

The deadline for nominations is May 10, 2017. Application forms are available in the athletic office at the high school or on the Edina Schools website.

For more information: edinaschools.org/domain/139athletics or Zibby Nunn at 952-920-5322.