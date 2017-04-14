ourLife Expo to be held April 29 in Edina

An upcoming expo in Edina is geared toward seniors to help ensure a bright future during their golden years.

Sun Newspapers is producing ourLife, an expo for active adults age 55 and older or their children that will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Southdale YMCA, 7355 York Ave. S., Edina.

The event is free, and will feature more than 50 local exhibitors and vendors. Attendees can enjoy educational seminars, register to win a variety of random drawing prizes and take advantage of free health screenings.

The first 100 people will get a $10 gift card to Lunds and Byerly’s, with random drawing prizes throughout the day.