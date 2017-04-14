Mary A. (Witasek) Sticha

Sticha, Mary Antoinette (Witasek), age 92, passed away peacefully April 4, 2017, at Presbyterian Homes of Bloomington. Mary was born May 9, 1924, in Lankin, ND, to Julius and Emma Witasek. After graduating with honors from Moorhead State Teachers College in 1944, she taught elementary grades in a one-room schoolhouse in Hoople, ND, and later in other rural northeastern North Dakota towns. She married Dorn Sticha of Lankin July 8, 1948, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lankin. They had three sons, Paul, Neil and Mark. In March 1961, the family settled in Bloomington, where Mary worked for many years at the Holiday Worldwide Warehouse. Known for her strong faith and gentle manner, she was a devoted member of Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Bloomington for over 56 years. She and her husband actively supported their sons’ membership in the parish’s Boy Scout Troop 374. Mary enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening and baking Czech specialties and many kinds of Christmas cookies. Above all she loved spending time with family, including her five grandchildren, and looked forward to Witasek family reunions at Minnesota and Wisconsin lake resorts. She is survived by sons Paul (Mary), Neil (Kathy) and Mark (Sandy); grandchildren Kristin (Jamie) Lawrence, Adam, Ashley (Dan) Neis, Thomas and John; great-grandson Jayden Lawrence, born April 7, 2017; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Dorn; parents Julius and Emma Witasek; sisters Evelyn and Irene; niece Ann (Machart) Handy and nephew Michael Machart. The family thanks the many people who provided excellent care for Mary in recent years including at University of Minnesota Health Heart Care and Presbyterian Homes. Visitation Thursday, April 20, 5-7:30 p.m. (followed by Rosary) at Gill Brothers, 9947 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, April 21, 10 a.m. with visitation at 9 a.m. at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, 9900 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington, MN 55420. Memorials preferred to Nativity of Mary Catholic Church or Nativity of Mary Catholic School (www.nativitybloomington.org).

