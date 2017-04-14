Jaguars return two top batters

Thompson, Elcombe are back swinging this spring with a number of ready and willing arms to break through this spring

Jefferson baseball opens its season Saturday against Irondale at Dred Scott with a first-pitch at 3 p.m.

While most other baseball teams have already played one week of regular season games, Jaguars head coach Jim Gess said the way the spring break schedule worked out this year found the team in Vero Beach, Florida the week before Easter working out of the former Los Angels Dodgers spring training complex. Jaguar Andrew Newinski is one of four senior pitchers back this spring. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

“The weather’s been great and we try to plan for a little vacation time within the baseball time and a lot of team camaraderie where we can stress the team aspects of the game and work on the fundamentals,” Gess said as the make-up of the squad is a balanced mix of grade levels represented with perhaps two eighth graders on the varsity roster, lefthanded pitcher Carter Hanson and catcher Carter McCollow.

This would be a first for Gess to have an eighth grader make the squad after Nolan Johnson caught for the Jaguars as a freshman.

“The kids are really working hard,” he said with the team focused on throwing strikes and playing strong defense behind their pitchers.

Senior centerfielder Ben Thompson returns to the top of the batting order after leading the way with a .393 batting average. “He’s a great kid who tracks the ball well and is just a super leader for our team,” Gess said. “It will be key for us to get him on base for us.”

Junior Addison Elcombe will most likely secure the No. 3 spot in the batting order while also roaming left field when he isn’t pitching.

“He’s a good contact hitter for us who is more of a gap-to-gap guy who drives the ball well and he’s still only a junior,” Gess said. “He’s a good one.”

Senior Isaac Hanson will move from behind the plate as catcher to first base as one of three captains along with senior right fielder Nathan Lindberg and junior second baseman Owen Campbell.

Pitchers back with experience last spring include seniors Matt Zaic, Alex Schneider, Andrew Newinski and Brett Tracey. Gess is looking to add a few more arms into the rotation with sophomore Ryan Adams, juniors Mike Evens and Luke Haux and seniors Grant Johnson and Nick Johnson.

With Hanson moving away from catching duties, Gess has four vying for that spot including sophomore Carter Beek, juniors Patrick Marty and Ben Murray and McCollow.

Gess is going to use a mix of two-three pitchers during the opening week of games to get a gage to see who will work well with the institution of the new pitching count rules.

After hosting Irondale on Saturday, the Jaguars travel to Donaldson Park in Richfield to face Holy Angels at 4:30 p.m. April 17 and host Robbinsdale Cooper at Dred Scott on Tuesday, April 18 at 4:30 p.m. Jefferson travels to Chanhassen for a 4:30 p.m. start April 20 and host Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Dred Scott at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21.

