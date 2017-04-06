Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

200 W. 78th Street, Richfield, MN 55423-4157

April 26, 2017 at 11:30 am

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Richfield 08317: 200 W. 78th Street, Richfield, MN 55423-4157. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on April 26, 2017 at 11:30 am personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

0118- Brown, Melissa

0144- Edina Care Center

0147- Roberson, Otheria

0196- Brown, Michael

0244- Starr, Phillip

0253- Hirschfeld, Alma

0281- Biggs Jr., Jesse

0308- Berry, Tashana

0337- Nelson, Deanna

0367- Abbott, Candi

0375- Larson, Mark

0482- Grosbusch, Lashonda

0668- Sims, Latrece

0730- Allen, Kevin

0756- Glasspoole, Mark

0786- Drugge, Craig

0804- Engelking, John

0822- Knox, Michael

0920- Mendez, Josue

Published in the

Richfield SunCurrent

April 6, 13, 2017

671818