Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND

DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY

9033 Lyndale Ave. S.,

Bloomington, MN 55420-3539

April 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Bloomington 34107: 9033 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington, MN 55420-3539. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on April 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:

A034- Robinson, Terell

A059- Bass, Anthony

A095- Nelson, Eileen

A153- Johnson, Tony

A168- Armstead, Derrick

B272- Etheridge, Justin

B274- Stoglin, Corey

B347- Minehart, Anne

B365- Paschke, Tom

B470- Ewing-killion, Charron

C141- Ahsani, Maria

R027- Stoglin, Corey

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

April 6, 13, 2017

671816