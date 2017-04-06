Notice of Sales – PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE AND
DISPOSAL OF PROPERTY
9033 Lyndale Ave. S.,
Bloomington, MN 55420-3539
April 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.
PS Orangeco, Inc. and/or Shurgard TRS, Inc. will conduct sales(s) at Public Storage located at Bloomington 34107: 9033 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington, MN 55420-3539. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell at public auction on April 26, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., personal property including but not limited to furniture, clothing, tools and/or other household items. The name of the person(s) whose personal property is to be sold is as follows:
A034- Robinson, Terell
A059- Bass, Anthony
A095- Nelson, Eileen
A153- Johnson, Tony
A168- Armstead, Derrick
B272- Etheridge, Justin
B274- Stoglin, Corey
B347- Minehart, Anne
B365- Paschke, Tom
B470- Ewing-killion, Charron
C141- Ahsani, Maria
R027- Stoglin, Corey
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
April 6, 13, 2017
671816