Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2017-39

APPLICANT:

JR Hospitality II LLC

PROPERTY ADDRESSES: 7830 13TH AVE S; 7831 12TH AVE S; 7837 13TH AVE S; 1301 E 78TH ST; 1225 E 78TH ST

PROPOSAL:

1) Rezone the primary zoning district of 1225 and 1301 East 78th Street, 7830 and 7837 East 13th Avenue, and 7831 East 12th Avenue from FD-2 Freeway Development to C-4(PD) Freeway Office (Planned Development);

2) Preliminary and Final Development Plan for a five story, 171 room hotel; and

3) Preliminary and Final Plat of FRIENDLY PALM to combine five lots, and public right-of-way proposed to be vacated, into one lot

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME OF HEARING:

04/20/2017, 6:05 p.m.

City of Bloomington

City Council Chambers –

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:

(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or

3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mike Centinario, Planner

City of Bloomington

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

Phone: 952-563-8921

[email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

April 6, 2017

670947