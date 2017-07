A Bloomington church will host its final fish dinner of the Lenten season.

Dinner will be served 4:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Community, 901 E. 90th St.

The dinner includes ocean perch, hot rolls, cole slaw and au gratin potatoes, as well as soft-serve ice cream for dessert. Take-out meals are also available.

Info: saintbonaventure.org