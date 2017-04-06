Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EDINA

4801 W. 50TH STREET
EDINA, MINNESOTA 55424
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
PARKLAWN AVENUE AND NINE MILE CREEK REGIONAL TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS
AND
XERXES AVENUE SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION AND NINE MILE CREEK REGIONAL TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS
CONTRACT NO. ENG 17-1
IMPROVEMENT NOS. BA-444, STS-423,
WM-565, SS-501, A-268, S-146, SS-499, A-270
BIDS CLOSE APRIL 20, 2017
SEALED BIDS will be received and opened in Conference Room A, at the Public Works and Parks Maintenance facility, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Edina City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2017, to consider said bids. The following are approximate major quantities:
PARKLAWN AVENUE
REMOVE CONCRETE PAVEMENT 14,000 SY
BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 2,900 TON
AGGREGATE BASE, CLASS 5 4,700 TON
HYDRANT AND GATE VALVE ASSEMBLY 10 EA
8-INCH GATE VALVE (INSTALL UNDER PRESSURE) 3 EA
REVISE SIGNAL SYSTEM 1 SYS
9-INCH TO 12-INCH CIPP LINER 3,100 LF
4-INCH & 6-INCH CONCRETE WALK 6,700 SF
CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER B618 6,400 LF
STRIPING 6,000 LF
SEED AND MULCH 2.4 ACRE
XERXES AVENUE
TEMPORARY CONVEYANCE 1 LS
REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 4,000 SY
BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 1,400 TON
36-INCH TO 48-INCH SANITARY SEWER PIPE (PVC) 1,200 LF
MCES METER STATION IMPROVEMENTS 1 LS
72 SANITARY SEWER MANHOLE 75 LF
120 SANITARY SEWER MANHOLE 12 LF
33-INCH SANITARY SEWER CIPP LINING 56 LF
CONCRETE CURB & GUTTER (B618) 1380 LF
MISCELLANEOUS ELECTRICAL 1 LS
All MCES work on Xerxes Avenue shall be performed by prequalified contractors.
Bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a statement thereon showing the work covered by the bid. Bids should be addressed to the Director of Engineering, City of Edina, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, Minnesota 55439, and may be mailed or submitted personally. Bids received by the Director of Engineering, either through the mail or by personal submission, after the time set for receiving them may be returned unopened.
Digital plans are available for a non-refundable fee of $30.00 at http://www.cityofedina.com/engineering under Construction Projects or at http://www.questcdn.com. Enter eBidDoc #4985073.
No bids will be considered unless sealed and accompanied by bid bond or certified check payable to the City of Edina in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of all bids. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof.
BY ORDER OF THE EDINA CITY COUNCIL.
Debra Mangen
City Clerk
Published in the
Edina Sun Current
April 6, 2017
669635
http://current.mnsun.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2017/04/669635-1.pdf