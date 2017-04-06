Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF EDINA

4801 W. 50TH STREET

EDINA, MINNESOTA 55424

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

PARKLAWN AVENUE AND NINE MILE CREEK REGIONAL TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS

AND

XERXES AVENUE SANITARY SEWER EXTENSION AND NINE MILE CREEK REGIONAL TRAIL IMPROVEMENTS

CONTRACT NO. ENG 17-1

IMPROVEMENT NOS. BA-444, STS-423,

WM-565, SS-501, A-268, S-146, SS-499, A-270

BIDS CLOSE APRIL 20, 2017

SEALED BIDS will be received and opened in Conference Room A, at the Public Works and Parks Maintenance facility, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 20, 2017. The Edina City Council will meet at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 2, 2017, to consider said bids. The following are approximate major quantities:

PARKLAWN AVENUE

REMOVE CONCRETE PAVEMENT 14,000 SY

BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 2,900 TON

AGGREGATE BASE, CLASS 5 4,700 TON

HYDRANT AND GATE VALVE ASSEMBLY 10 EA

8-INCH GATE VALVE (INSTALL UNDER PRESSURE) 3 EA

REVISE SIGNAL SYSTEM 1 SYS

9-INCH TO 12-INCH CIPP LINER 3,100 LF

4-INCH & 6-INCH CONCRETE WALK 6,700 SF

CONCRETE CURB AND GUTTER B618 6,400 LF

STRIPING 6,000 LF

SEED AND MULCH 2.4 ACRE

XERXES AVENUE

TEMPORARY CONVEYANCE 1 LS

REMOVE BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 4,000 SY

BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 1,400 TON

36-INCH TO 48-INCH SANITARY SEWER PIPE (PVC) 1,200 LF

MCES METER STATION IMPROVEMENTS 1 LS

72 SANITARY SEWER MANHOLE 75 LF

120 SANITARY SEWER MANHOLE 12 LF

33-INCH SANITARY SEWER CIPP LINING 56 LF

CONCRETE CURB & GUTTER (B618) 1380 LF

MISCELLANEOUS ELECTRICAL 1 LS

All MCES work on Xerxes Avenue shall be performed by prequalified contractors.

Bids shall be in a sealed envelope with a statement thereon showing the work covered by the bid. Bids should be addressed to the Director of Engineering, City of Edina, 7450 Metro Blvd, Edina, Minnesota 55439, and may be mailed or submitted personally. Bids received by the Director of Engineering, either through the mail or by personal submission, after the time set for receiving them may be returned unopened.

Digital plans are available for a non-refundable fee of $30.00 at http://www.cityofedina.com/engineering under Construction Projects or at http://www.questcdn.com. Enter eBidDoc #4985073.

No bids will be considered unless sealed and accompanied by bid bond or certified check payable to the City of Edina in the amount of at least five percent (5%) of all bids. The City Council reserves the right to reject any or all bids or any portion thereof.

BY ORDER OF THE EDINA CITY COUNCIL.

Debra Mangen

City Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

April 6, 2017

