City officials review state of ‘one Bloomington’

Touting a message of unity, Bloomington leaders celebrated the city’s accomplishments last week while looking ahead at the challenges facing “one Bloomington.”

“One means we are a community that includes all residents and businesses working together to accomplish the same goals,” Mayor Gene Winstead said during his annual state of the city address March 22. “We have differing opinions but work together to reach common goals,” he added. “We are one Bloomington.”

Winstead detailed several successful facets of the community during his opening remarks.

Bloomington residents have a lower unemployment rate than the national average, according to Winstead. The city’s unemployment rate of 3.2 percent is better than the national average of 4.5 percent, he said. And business owners have a positive view of the city’s business climate, he added, noting that 93 percent of business owners contacted through a city survey said they plan to keep their company in Bloomington on a long-term basis.

The positive view of the city’s business climate has been accented by more than a dozen business openings and commercial developments during the past year, including several hotels and apartment complexes, as well as the Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, an auditorium, library and event center on the Minnesota Masonic Home campus, according to Winstead.

Along with economic growth, residential real estate has rebounded in recent years. Homes are selling fast, and home values have eclipsed the city’s previous peak in 2007, Winstead said.

In addition to work on updating the city’s Comprehensive Plan, an activity that occurs every 10 years, the city is also looking further ahead with its Forward 2040 initiative. The city has already held town hall meetings and facilitated discussions in preparing for its future, a future that is closer than it may seem, Winstead cautioned, noting that 2040 is less than 25 years away.

“We will be constantly changing,” he said.

The city council has several priorities: community amenities, community image, environmental sustainability, focused renewal, high-quality service delivery and inclusion and equity, according to Winstead.

In its effort to address those priorities, the city has a variety of plans and initiatives to address its amenities, from exploring options for a new community center to providing multi-modal transportation options through the city, Winstead said.

A task force that studied the city’s existing community center facility determined that the building no longer meets the city’s needs, and city officials are examining options for its replacement, including a discussion with YMCA representatives regarding a potential partnership for a new community center, Winstead explained.

“This is a very large and costly project, and it’s going to take a lot more work to bring it to fruition,” he said.

The recently completed rehabilitation of the Old Cedar Avenue bridge over Long Meadow Lake has been put to use by bicyclists and pedestrians since last fall. The historic bridge provides access to the Dakota County side of the Minnesota River, but that access will be cut off again this spring, temporarily, in conjunction with the reconstruction of roadway leading down to the bridge from Old Shakopee Road, Winstead noted.

The rehabilitation of the bridge and access road will help connect a regional trail that extends north into Minneapolis, and plans are continuing for a trail system along the Minnesota River, according to Winstead. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host open houses this summer, with construction expected next year, he added.

Several city parks have improvements planned this year, and improvement work continues along Normandale Boulevard, Winstead noted.

While there was plenty to boast about, Winstead reported that despite many favorable scores from a resident survey, the city’s overall image and reputation is excellent or good according to 76 percent of the respondents. That’s down from 83 percent the past two years, and 85 percent in 2012 and 2013, he explained.

City leaders gathered in December to brainstorm ideas about how to address the city’s image, and the city’s staff is reaching out to those who have expressed interest in discussing the topic.

“Consider getting involved,” Winstead said.

City Manager Jamie Verbrugge talked about city’s service delivery and provided a breakdown of the cost for city services – a breakdown the city council reviews each fall as it prepares the coming year’s budget and property tax levy.

Citing awards the city has won for its service delivery and efforts to improve its customer service, Verbrugge noted that the monthly cost to the median household for the city’s services – such as public safety and road maintenance – is $71.17, a figure that compares favorably to many comparable metropolitan and neighboring cities. That figure includes the cost of quality of life services, as well, such as park maintenance.

“Local government is essential to your quality of life,” he said. “We’re continuing to meet that expectation, hopefully.”

The city’s demographics are changing, and the city council has made it a priority to embrace the change in an effort to make Bloomington equitable and inclusive, according to Verbrugge. There are 79 languages spoken by students in Bloomington schools, he said. “That’s the future make up of our community.”

The city’s population is slightly higher than it was in 1970, yet the community is much more diverse in age, income, cultural background and thinking, Verbrugge said.

In 1970, 99 percent of the city’s population was white. Today it’s 76 percent white. And as of 2015, 48 percent of the city’s kindergarten students are non-white children, he noted.

Differences aside, “We’re one in our goal for a better future,” he said. “We don’t go alone to make a better community. We come together to work as one.”

Video from the state of the city address will be available online through the city’s website, bloomingtonmn.gov.