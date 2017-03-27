Police detective to speak at Bloomington forum

A Bloomington Police Department detective will speak at this week’s Bloomington Progressive Issues Forum.

The program begins 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Davanni’s Restaurant, 8605 Lyndale Ave., Bloomington. A dinner social begins at 5:30 p.m.

Detective Heather Jensen is a member of the police department’s community response enforcement unit, which handles narcotics cases. Her presentation will include a discussion of the teenage drug cases that the department investigates.

Info: [email protected]