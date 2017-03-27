Occupant of Richfield apartment hospitalized following fire

Richfield firefighters rescued an apartment occupant the morning of March 27 as smoke poured from the third floor of the complex, located at 716 E. 78th St., Richfield.

The Richfield Fire Department responded at 9:14 a.m. on a report of the smoke and a trapped occupant, according to Fire Chief Wayne Kewitsch. The apartment resident was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for smoke inhalation, Kewitsch said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious, he added.

Richfield crews received assistance from Richfield Police and fire departments from Bloomington, Minneapolis and the Metropolitan Airports Commission.