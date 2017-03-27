Column: Southdale project shows that libraries remain vital hubs

Libraries are still a thing, and the planning process for a new Southdale Library has provided encouraging signs they will stay relevant for the foreseeable future.

For some prognosticators, the advent of the internet was supposed to do away with physical libraries, but the public still says it’s a facility it values, even as we don’t know what libraries will become. After four months spent gathering public input for the reconstruction of the 44-year-old Southdale Library on the Richfield-Edina border, Edina Economic Development Manager Bill Neuendorf said one request was consistent across all the stakeholder groups.

“They all said, ‘Hey, the library’s something we don’t want to lose, and it’s really important to us,’” Neuendorf recounted during a meeting last week with Richfield officials. “I didn’t expect that to be at top of mind for every single group that we met with.”

Aside from general public input sessions, the opinion also emerged from focus groups comprised of city staff, Hennepin County representatives and business groups. If that kind of demand can continue to support public libraries, even in a paperless future, it will be a win for the spirit of equitable access to information and community togetherness.

Public libraries are the only places where anyone can plug into the indispensable utility that is the internet. There are still the books, too, of course, but so much more is on the horizon – or already in place at the most cutting-edge libraries.

The egalitarian spirit of equal access to information also applies to access to technology in general, and as developments such as virtual reality and artificial intelligence become important tools for instruction and for accessing that information, libraries could be positioned to offer those resources to anyone. To give an idea of where libraries are heading, some of them are already getting futuristic by providing patrons with access to 3-D printers.

I read in a Smithsonian article that some libraries are loaning legacy technology, too – from fishing equipment to sewing machines.

And let’s not undervalue the role libraries play as a central community meeting space. The Southdale Library that Hennepin County is planning to rebuild is 44 years old, and hopefully in another 44 years people will still be meeting in person.

I also hope that the people that know libraries best, the librarians, aren’t set to go extinct any time soon. In fact, they’re more important now than ever.

Librarians used to guide patrons through stacks of books. Now, they are positioned to guide people through a dizzying universe where information comes from any direction and where the sources of that data can be unclear, sowing confusion amongst audiences that aren’t trained to separate truth from fiction.

With blatant misinformation now coming from all sides – from the top of government down to the bedroom blogger – librarians can save us all from madness by becoming sherpas of media literacy.

In another 44 years, when the new Southdale Library is considered old again, there might not be a book left on the shelf (although I doubt it). But we can bet or at least hope there will still be a building called a library.

The definition might change, but the spirit should be preserved.

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.