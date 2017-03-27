Bloomington to host Portland Avenue study workshop

The city of Bloomington will host an open house and workshop this week for the Portland Avenue Multimodal Study.

The open house is 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Valley View Middle School, 8900 Portland Ave.

The purpose of the corridor study is to explore options for improving roadway safety and operations and to address the current and future needs of autos, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit. Alternatives being considered include converting Portland Avenue from two lanes in each direction, to one lane in each direction with a two-way left turn lane in the center and bike lanes, which would require the removal of on-street parking.

There is no formal presentation, but the project’s staff will be available for one-on-one discussion and to guide participants through a series of planning games and activities.

