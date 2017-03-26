Open houses preview Village Shores renovation

People are invited to learn about the renovation of the Village Shores senior living community with two upcoming events in Richfield and Bloomington.

The open houses will provide a glimpse of the changes at the complex, located at 6501 Woodlake Drive in Richfield. New amenities at Village Shores include a wellness center, theater, bistro, dining rooms, library and social space.

Minnesota Valley Country Club, located at 6300 Auto Club Road in Bloomington, hosts an open house from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Richfield United Methodist Church, located at 5835 Lyndale Ave. in Richfield, hosts an open house from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.

RSVP by Tuesday, March 28, by calling 612-861-1186. An information office for the renovation is open at 718 W. 66th Street, next to Village Shores.