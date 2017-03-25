Registration open for citywide garage sale

Registration is open for Richfield’s citywide garage sale.

Ahead of the May 18-20 sale, residents can register their individual garage sales for $20, which includes advertisement on an online interactive map as well as a printable version. The map and an accompanying list detail the days and hours of each sale, along with details on the items being offered.

Richfield’s citywide sale will be advertised in the garage sale section of the Star Tribune and in TV Times, Craigslist, cable channel 16, any available TV and radio event listings, and the city website, cityofrichfield.org.

The fee also includes a numbered yard sign identifying citywide sale participants.

Register at cityofrichfield.org/garagesale.

Participants may also register in person Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Richfield Community Center, 7000 Nicollet Ave. The deadline to register is Wednesday, May 8.

Info: 612-861-9385