Concert to benefit Oasis for Youth

A Bloomington church will host a fundraising concert this weekend for Oasis for Youth.

“On the Streets” will feature a collection of songs, readings and poetry aimed at raising awareness of local homelessness and poverty.

The concert is 3 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Donations will be collected for Oasis for Youth, which provides resources to area youth experiencing homelessness or housing instability. The nonprofit is based in the lower level of Oak Grove Presbyterian.

Info: oasisforyouth.org