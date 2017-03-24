George Karnas memorialized with Legion award

Northwest Umpires presented the first-ever George Karnas American Legion award to longtime Sun Newspapers sports editor and American Legion volunteer John Sherman at a luncheon Feb. 19, Sun Newspapers sports editor and longtime American Legion baseball volunteer John Sherman poses with the first-ever George Karnas American Legion Award. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

Sherman has covered the last 45 American Legion state tournaments for Sun Newspapers, while also volunteering to become the head of media services at the American Legion state tournament in the last 22 tournaments.

“It’s an award for volunteering a lot of hours to Legion baseball and being involved for a long time like George was,” Sherman said. “George was the state American legion baseball director for quite a while, so he was the one who got me working at media services at the state tournament.”

The award is dedicated to the memory of George Karnas, a longtime American legion volunteer who also created the Richfield Reds American Legion baseball team. He passed away Oct. 19.

“I first met George Karnas in July 1973 when he was hosting the state Babe Ruth tournament at Donaldson Park,” Sherman said. “He was very energetic, wanted to make that tournament a first-class event for the kids.

“The tournament went off like clockwork, like everything he did over there. George was also an American Legion baseball coach and he went to the American legion World Series in I think 1975. He was a darn good coach.

“George had a great sense of humor, he was a good listener and somebody I looked forward to seeing every week,” Sherman added. “He was a very classy guy and a great representative of not only Legion baseball, but the community of Richfield.”

Sherman said receiving the award that memorialized a close friend was “an honor.”

“It means a lot to me because he was a personal friend,” Sherman said. “He was somebody I had lunch with just about every week for 20 years and he was just a good friend.

“All the [Karnas family was] really good to me.”

