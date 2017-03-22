Longtime wrestling coaches ready to answer the call

Germann, Nunn to be inducted into hall of fame

Longtime Eden Prairie wrestling coach Bill Germann will be inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association David Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport over more than four decades. Along with him, current Eagles head wrestling coach Jim Nunn will be inducted into the hall of fame during the annual induction dinner in Benson April 29.

“It was quite a shock and honor,” Germann said of the recognition more than 11 years after retiring after a 32-year career. “There’s a lot of candidates out there just as deserving, if not moreso than me.”

Germann first came to Eden Prairie in 1974 to teach in the district and coach the junior high wrestling program before taking over the varsity program from 1977-1997 finishing with a 196-132-6 coaching record. While he stepped aside from the varsity program, Germann remained involved in Eden Prairie wrestling as the freshman team coach from 1998-2005.

Germann was quick to note none of the success would be possible, “without good help and assistants Dave Henry, Brian Hinchley and Scott Lewison,” he said. “All were great with the kids, knowledgable about wrestling and as a result the kids benefited.”

Another to help out on the practice mats was former Iowa wrestler Dan Dohse along with others who had wrestling backgrounds and taught in the district like Judd Satheer and Todd Grams. “There’s no way you can do it alone so I can’t thank those guys enough for what they gave to the program.”

It’s apparent those memories of the many relationships built over the decades remain strong with Germann. “You miss the relationships with the coaches and teachers and the parents you had.”

During his two decades leading the varsity program, the New York native helped the Eagles win five conference titles, one regional championship and many regional runner-ups in addition to the third place team trophy in 1986. He also coached Eden Prairie’s first state individual champion, Nick Ledin, in 1998.

Germann had an idea the team that captured the third place trophy at state had something special after making a run through the schedule after Christmas. The Eagles came up short against Osseo in the state semifinals but defeated ROCORI in the third place match.

“We had a number of outstanding kids,” he said. “But they weren’t the most talented team but always gave 110 percent and you can’t ask for anything more than that.”

One aspect of the program Germann is proud of was growing the number of wrestlers from a dozen his first varsity season to 40-to-60 wrestlers on the squad at one point.

“It wasn’t like that when I started,” he said, noting neither team won when a weight was forfeit. “Either giving or taking one because you see how much kids progress day-to-day and year-to-year,” he said. “We had kids start as sophomores and we’d see how far we bring them along in a year or two. The thing is wrestling is a tough sport. We always say you can play other sports but you don’t play wrestling. There’s nothing playing about it. What it teaches you is how to deal with adversity – if you get knocked down, are you going to get up?”

Germann captained Minnesota State University-Moorhead in 1968 and 1969, earning NAIA All-American honors with a third place finish at nationals as a 130-pounder in 1966 and fourth place finish in 1967.

He returned to Long Island, New York to teach but was drafted in the United States Army and served in Vietnam from 1971-72.

After the tour, Germann married his college sweetheart, Linda and continued teaching and started up a wrestling program in New York before the couple moved to Eden Prairie in 1974.

Nunn

Nunn enters the hall of fame after an outstanding career that continued this past season at Eden Prairie, his first with the Eagles.

An East Grand Forks High School graduate from 1980, Nunn began his coaching career at DeLaSalle from 1984-89 where he coached one state entrant. Once again he had one state entrant during his tenure at Blake/Breck from 1989-93 and coached the 1993-94 season at Prior Lake before moving on to Brooklyn Center where the team won the section title in 1998.

He coached 13 individuals during his time with the program from 1994-1999.

He moved on to coach 19 state entrants during his tenure at Minnetonka High School, 1999-2012. He co-head coached with Jeff Lamphere to win Classic Lake Conference titles in 2005 and 2008.

Individually, he was the Section 4AA Coach of the Year in 1998 and Section 6AAA Coach of the Year in 2010.

Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association

2017 Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame

Date: April 29

Place: McKinney’s on Southside, Benson

Schedule: 4 p.m. Social hour; 5 p.m. Dinner; 5:30 p.m. induction ceremony

Inductees include: Germann, Nunn, Russ Holland, Coach; Bill Olson, Contributor; Tom Press, Athlete; Dick Saxlund, Contributor; Steve Saxlund, Athlete and Mark Voyce, Coach.

Pioneer of Minnesota Wrestling: Gene Lybbert, LeRoy Maas and Harry Bockhaus.