Elliott sworn in early as Richfield mayor

City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose swears in Pat Elliott as Richfield mayor March 20. (Photo via Richfield Facebook)

Richfield Mayor Pat Elliott’s first round of scrutiny in his new role had nothing to do with his stance on any particular policy, but instead his sartorial choices.

Elliott was in street clothes as he held his right hand and said the oath March 20 in front of City Clerk Elizabeth VanHoose. City of Richfield Media Coordinator Lucas Johnson was also present to document the occasion.

“I didn’t even think about Lucas being there with his iPad taking pictures,” Elliott said.

But the brown leather jacket and jeans is in keeping with the mayor’s usual look, “unless I’m representing a city or in front of a judge,” Elliott said, having seen the comments poking fun at his informal attire after a photo of the swearing-in was posted on the city’s Facebook page.

Richfield’s new mayor was scheduled to be sworn in at the Tuesday, March 28, city council meeting, but Elliott explained that City Manager Steve Devich asked to move up the occasion, ahead of meetings at the State Capitol set for Friday.

Elliott will trek to St. Paul to meet with legislators and lobbyists, in some of his first official business as mayor.

Devich “thought it’d be more effective to be mayor rather than the mayor-elect,” Elliott said.

The city officials plan to discuss a bill in which the state would pre-empt cities’ rights to set minimum wage. They also plan to address a bill that would take away cities’ right to charge franchise fees for telecommunications equipment placed on telephone poles on city right-of-way land.

Although he’s already representing Richfield as mayor, there will still be a ceremony at the March 28 council meeting commemorating Elliott’s ascension to the post.

“I told them I will be dressed appropriately,” he said.