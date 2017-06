Valley View Middle School will perform “Seussical Jr.” this week.

Performances are 7 p.m. March 23-25 and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the school’s auditorium, 8900 Portland Ave. S.

The show features several Dr. Seuss characters and stories, including the Cat in the Hat, Horton, the Grinch and “Green Eggs and Ham.” The show is directed by Mary Beth Weibel.

Tickets are $7 and are available at the door one hour prior to each performance or by calling 952-681-5851.