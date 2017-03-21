Richfield Schools art program fights hunger with ceramics

The Richfield School District art program is raising money to fight hunger by handing out ceramic bowls in exchange for monetary donations.

The fundraising event, called Empty Bowls, runs 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the cafeteria of Richfield High School, 7001 Harriet Ave. There, donors will get to select a bowl for their contribution, which goes to the Spartan Food Shelf in Richfield High School.

Additionally, a bowl of soup and bread, donated by Noodles & Company and Patrick’s Bakery, will be given out for each donation. Entertainment will be provided by the Richfield High School Jazz Band, plus choirs from Richfield STEM School, Richfield Dual Language School and Sheridan Hills Elementary.

This is the Richfield Schools art program’s first fundraiser in recognition of Youth Art Month. The department is tapping into an Empty Bowls program that began in Michigan in 1990 and has since expanded internationally.