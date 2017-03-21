Figure skating show to mark 35th anniversary

EP Figure Skating Club shows at Community Center March 24-26

Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club marks its 35th anniversary ice show March 24-26 at the Eden Prairie Community Center.

The program includes 131 members of the skate school and figure skating club performing to a variety of broadway hits including Hamilton, Hairspray, Annie and Beauty and the Beast plus a tribute to Prince.

Figure skating fans have three opportunities to see the entire production with opening night, 7 p.m. March 24; 5 p.m. March 25 and 2 p.m. March 26.

Ice Show Director Beth Nilsson said the club is welcoming back alumni for a special performance for the first time in a decade.

In addition, special guest skater, Kelly Smith, will lead the Prince tribute and Hamilton portions of the show. “It’s really exciting for us to have him skate with us,” Nilsson said. “He’s a longtime figure skater who has performed around the world.”

The wide mix of musical themes makes this year’s show really pop for Nilsson who has been directing the annual show since 1987.

“We have a great volunteer group,” added Nilsson who starts planning for the event in the fall starting with an overall theme, then music and in December costumes before the prop committee helps the production come to life.

Over the years, Nilsson has learned how to make the production a great experience for the kids involved and to figure out what the volunteers are good at and let them focus on that. “We have a variety of things that the volunteers are good at. I’m not very good with a computer so we have someone who loves the marketing piece of it and someone else working on publicity.”

Being a member of the club spans an entire childhood for many families including some who will perform in over a dozen annual ice shows with the club this weekend.

“It’s a sport you tend to stick with because of the dedication needed,” Nilsson said with one of those veterans being soloist Libby Isaacson, playing the role of Belle during “Something There,” from Beauty and The Beast and will be part of the Prince tribute and Hamilton sequence. “Plus it tends to look good on college resumes.”

Look for skaters ranging in ages from three to 18 along with father/daughters performing in two groups during Dear Theodosia from Hamilton after the intermission.

Other soloists include: Amy Wang as Mrs. Hannigan from Annie: A Hard Knock Life; Amelia Thoreson as Annie; Crystal Li, Hamilton: You’ll be back; Sara Haines, Hamilton: Helpless; Amanda Renn, I Can Hear the Bells and Jana Carlson, The New Girl in Town both from Hairspray.

