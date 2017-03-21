Beauty supply store targeted in attempted armed robbery: Richfield Police reports, March 8-14

For March 8-14, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

March 8 – A window was broken out of a vehicle on the 6700 block of Nicollet Avenue, it was reported around noon.

A victim on the 6600 block of Chicago Avenue told police around 3:20 p.m. that he sold a vehicle and received a bad check for $11,400.

After a report of possible credit card fraud came from Menards around 9:15 p.m., three suspects fled the scene, struck several vehicles and eventually crashed before being apprehended.

A victim on the 1000 block of East 77th Street suspected her ex-boyfriend was responsible for a foreign substance that was applied to her vehicle’s gas tank, she told police around 11:15 p.m.

March 9 – A victim told police around 2 a.m. that his wallet was stolen from his car, which was parked in his driveway on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue.

Police responded to a theft from a vehicle on the 7500 block of Nicollet Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

Police responded to an auto theft on the 700 block of East 77th Street around 2 a.m.

Around 9:30 a.m., police observed four juvenile males who were not in school when they should have been. Police stopped two of the juveniles on the 500 block of East 74th Street, learning that one had a stolen package in his backpack.

March 10 – A victim on the 7200 block of 17th Avenue reported around 11:15 a.m. that two air conditioner covers had been taken in separate incidents.

Police responded to a report of a fight on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue around 1:45 p.m.

Police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI after stopping the vehicle for speeding on the 7700 block of Penn Avenue around 10 p.m.

March 11 – A male on the 1200 block of East 78th Street was arrested around 4:30 a.m. for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

Around 8 a.m., police received a delayed report from the 7600 block of Third Avenue of two cell phones and a speaker stolen, for a loss of $1,700.

A homeowner told police around 10:30 a.m. that squatters were staying in a rental home on the 7100 block of 11th Avenue. Police arrested an adult male for violating his predatory offender registration.

During a traffic stop at West 66th Street and Oliver Avenue around 3:45 p.m., police located a loaded handgun in the vehicle, the driver of which had a revoked license and warrants. Two passengers in the vehicle also had warrants.

Police arrested a driver for second-degree DWI after stopping the vehicle at East 70th Street and First Avenue around 8 p.m.

March 12 – Armed robbery attempt: During an attempted armed robbery in which the suspect displayed a handgun at Sally Beauty Supply in the Hub shopping center, two store employees secured themselves in the back room of the store, according to a report made around 11:15 a.m. The suspect then fled the store, having taken nothing.

March 13 – Someone went through three unlocked vehicles left in a driveway on the 6300 block of Fourth Avenue, it was reported around 3:30 p.m. Nothing of value was taken.

A delayed report of an assault between a father and son came from the 7500 block of Upton Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

Police arrested a driver for fourth-degree DWI at East 70th Street and 12th Avenue around 9 p.m.

March 14 – A victim on the 6300 block of Dupont Avenue reported around 10:45 a.m. that someone stole both headlights from his car in addition to the vehicle’s hood.

A stolen vehicle was located on the 6500 block of Nicollet Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

The driver was later arrested for receiving stolen property and other violations.

Around 9:15 p.m., police took a report from the 7100 block of Elliot Avenue of the non-consensual dissemination of sexual images on a social media site.