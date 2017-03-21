10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance announces new featured classes

The fifth Annual 10,000 Lakes Concours d’Elegance will be 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, on the shores of Lake Minnetonka on the Excelsior Commons.

The selection committee has announced the 2017 featured classes: 100 Years of Nash, MGs from 1923-1980 and military vehicles to 1980.

The selection committee is accepting nominations for automobiles in these feature classes, as well as all automobiles, boats and motorcycles produced in 1980 or earlier.

Nomination forms are available online at 10000lakesconcours.com.

On Sunday, July 30, the show field will be overflowing with amazing vehicles, cycles and boats, as well as children’s area, unique shopping, great food and beverages, as well as live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Tickets are $25 for adults and children 12 and under, and active military members (with ID) are free. Presale tickets are $20 and available online at 10000lakesconcours.com.

Proceeds will benefit Bridging, a nonprofit organization serving the greater Twin Cities that provides donated furniture and household goods to families and individuals transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.