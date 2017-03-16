Richfield falls to STA in section finale

The Richfield boys basketball team was unable to complete a second-half comeback, as the Spartans fell 62-59 to St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3AAA title game March 16
Senior Antonio Maddox led the Spartans with 18 points, while Emmanuel Blackshear scored 16 and Devin Wade-Henderson added 14.
The Spartans were unable to hold the lead for long in the first half, as Richfield fought to take a 5-4 lead early before St. Thomas Academy got hot on offense. St. Thomas Academy built up small leads throughout the majority of the half, before building a 34-20 lead to end the first half.
Maddox led the Spartans with 11 first-half points.
Richfield came out strong in the second half, as quick buckets by Wade-Henderson and Blackshear kick-started the Spartans’ run.
Richfield trailed by as much as 12 early in the second half before the Spartans’ defense led the team on an 15-7 run to bring the game within three points.
That’s when St. Thomas Academy fired back. Several mid-range jump shots and free throws by sophomore Jack Thompson gave the Cadets a cushion as they extended their lead.
Blackshear, Maddox and Wade-Henderson made key plays down the stretch to keep the game close, but a travelling violation on a last-second three-point attempt sealed the St. Thomas Academy victory.
Richfield ended the season with a 10-19 record.
Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris