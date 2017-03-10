Three of four state wrestling entrants should be back

Junior 220-pounder diagnosed with mono days before state

Four Eden Prairie wrestlers qualified for the Class AAA state tournament and none of them made it through the opening round of the individual tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul which began March 3.

Sophomores Azi Rankin and Xander Falkenstein were pinned in their respective matches. Sophomore Azi Rankin, left, was pinned by Stillwater’s No. 10 ranked Trey Kruse in the first round of the 120-pound bracket at the Class AAA state meet Friday. Rankin finished the season with a 34-3 record. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Rankin, a sophomore, ranked at 113 pounds during the regular season qualified for his first state tournament appearance at 120 pounds. He drew No. 10-ranked Trey Kruse of Stillwater who won by a first-period fall before losing in the quarterfinals to end Rankin’s hopes of a second match at state. Rankin finished the season with a 34-3 record.

Falkenstein drew another Stillwater wrestler in sixth-ranked Will Harter who pinned Falkenstein in the second period before losing his next two matches to finish off the podium at 152 pounds. Falkenstein finished the season with an 18-21 record. Eden Prairie sophomore Xander Falkenstein drew sixth-ranked Will Harter of Stillwater in the opening round of the Class AAA state meet at 152 pounds on Friday. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

Eden Prairie senior Ben Westerberg competed until the end of his opening match at 195 pounds against fifth-ranked Felipe Ramirez, a senior from Faribault. Ramirez scored a 7-1 decision win over Westerberg who finished the season with a 20-12 record while Ramirez finished fifth on the podium.

Eden Prairie junior Sam Horn was diagnosed with mononeucleosis, three days before the start of state, Tuesday, Feb. 28, to be eliminated from state, finishing with a 24-4 record.

