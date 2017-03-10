Schultz selected as next Edina superintendent

The Edina School Board has selected John Schultz, current superintendent of the Hopkins School District, as the new superintendent of Edina Public schools.

The Thursday afternoon vote was the first of many steps in a negotiation process to replace Superintendent Ric Dressen.

Dressen, who announced his retirement in fall 2016, will finish his 11-plus year tenure at the end of June.

The 5-2 vote capped a five-hour special board meeting with Boardmembers Lisa O’Brien and Sarah Patzloff as the two dissenting votes.

Eric Schneider, the Minnetonka School District’s director of instruction, was the other finalist who was considered.

The discussion pitted values of experience and stability over vision and communication, although the theme of the night evolved into how each board member interpreted various statements from the applicants.

