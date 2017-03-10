Effort underway to honor late Richfield native Nichole Stavros

A Richfield native is working to establish memorial benches at Monroe Park for his childhood friend, Nichole Stavros, who distinguished herself in many ways growing up in the community.

On the crowdfunding page Razoo.com, Todd Dexter described what Stavros, who died at age 39 in 2010, meant to Richfield.

“Nichole,” he wrote, “is and will always be a role model for good for ALL Richfield girls. A Richfield park leader. Captain of the girls varsity soccer team. Richfield Athena Award winner. Homecoming queen candidate. Candy Striper at Fairview. Graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College. Emergency room nurse. Mother. Wife. Friend.”

Dexter said he is working with the city of Richfield to establish two benches in honor of Stavros atop the Monroe Park sliding hill, where the friends spent many winter days.

Dexter is seeking donations for the benches at razoo.com/story/Nicholestavros.

“It would be nice to have a place where families and kids can come, have fun, talk, laugh, learn and slide for hours on end … all of these things Nichole Stavros brought to Richfield,” Dexter wrote on the website. “Thanks to all for any and all donations to make this happen.”