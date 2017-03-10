Eden Prairie grad places at U.S. Taekwondo Open

Wilson is a reigning college welterweight gold medalist

Eden Prairie resident and University of California, Los Angels sophomore, Connor Wilson recently took part in the 2017 Taekwondo USA Open tournament in Las Vegas with 63 countries representing overall and 47 fighters in Wilson’s welterweight division (176 pounds) where he won a bronze medal.

At the Las Vegas tournament, Wilson, who was born in Dallas, Texas but grew up in Eden Prairie, won three matches before a wrist injury one minute into a Silver medal round match against Norway’s national team member, John Asp, ended his tournament. UCLA sophomore and Eden Prairie native Connor Wilson, left, launches a head kick during the USA Open in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Submitted photo)

Wilson opened the tournament with a 13-2 win over fellow American Matthew Gallagher before facing 30-year-old Andre De Oliveria of Brazil who is ranked among the top 10 fighters in the world. De Olveria led Wilson 8-5 in the last round. Wilson landed a two-point kick with one minute left to pull within one point at 8-7. With five seconds left, Wilson came through with a stunning two-point chest kick to win the match 9-8.

Wilson is a member of UCLA’s Taekwondo team and the National USA Senior Team and plans to compete for a spot on the World Championship team that will take place in Fort Worth, Texas on March 17. Connor Wilson (submitted photo)

Wilson will defend his 2016 Collegeiate Championship gold medal in San Diego, Calofornia the first week of April.

Wilson is the son of John and Carlene Wilson of Eden Prairie.

