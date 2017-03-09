School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 271

Bloomington, Minnesota

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

February 21, 2017

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, and there being a quorum present, the Special Meeting of the School Board of Independent School District 271 was called to order by Chair Ric Oliva at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at the Educational Services Center, 1350 West 106th Street, Bloomington, Minnesota. Members Present: Ric Oliva, Chair; Tom Bennett, Vice Chair; Nelly Korman, Clerk; Jim Sorum, Treasurer; Maureen Bartolotta, Dick Bergstrom and Dawn Steigauf. Administration Present: Les Fujitake. Established a Closed Session, to take place immediately, for the purpose of negotiations discussion. The meeting will be closed as permitted by section 13D.03 to discuss the Districts labor negotiation strategy related to the Districts negotiations with all bargaining groups. Established a study session on February 27 upon conclusion of the regular meeting of the School Board. The study session topic is the new Achievement and Integration three-year plan. There being no further business to come before the School Board, the Special Meeting, was adjourned at 7:04 p.m.

Nelly Korman, Clerk

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 9, 2017

660221