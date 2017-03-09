Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

2017 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT BUDGET AND ACTION PLAN

Notice is hereby given that the City Council will, at a regular meeting of the City Council to be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m., conduct a hearing to consider the proposed 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Action Plan. The hearing will be held in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building located at 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. A copy of the detailed budget and Action Plan is available in the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) offices between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. until the day of the hearing. The HRA offices are located at 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington. The plan is also available for review on the Citys web site at: www.bloomingtonmn.gov search keywords: CDBG action plan.

CDBG funding sources include a 2017 CDBG allocation estimated at $426,825, carry-over funds and anticipated program income. The following outlines the proposed program:

March 9, 2017

