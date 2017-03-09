Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

(Official Publication)
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC HEARING
Please take notice that at the Regular Meeting of the Bloomington City Council to be held on Monday, March 20, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Bloomington Civic Plaza located at 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota, the City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider adoption of a Resolution approving an amendment to cemetery fees for the 2017 Fees and Charges Schedule.
Lori Economy-Scholler
Chief Financial Officer
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
March 9, 2017
660190