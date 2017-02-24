Spartan swimmers look to sections

The Richfield boys swim and dive team ended its season with a 2-5 Metro West Conference record, good for fifth in the conference, but the Spartans are confident heading into the section meet. Adrian Ramirez works to complete his race during meet action from earlier this season. (Photo courtesy of Keith Larson)

Richfield’s top swimmers have given the Spartans key performances all season, and they continued to do so in the Spartans’ final dual meet of the season, a 47-40 loss to St. Louis Park Feb. 7.

The Spartans’ medley relay team of Kyle Odefey, Ray Haar, Adrian Ramirez and Griffyn Stainbrook placed second against the Orioles with a collective time of one minute and 53.32 seconds. The four also joined together to bring home a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Stainbrook participated in the meet’s two longest events for the first time this season, with promising results. The sophomore placed third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.95, while he also placed second in the 500-yard freestyle event with a time of 5:32.29.

Ramirez, like Stainbrook, also had a productive meet. Ramirez swam a new season-best time in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.88), while also posting a season-best 58.85 in the lead-off leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay, his first time under one minute this season.

Haar and Odefey also swam to second-place finishes at the final meet of the regular season.

With the regular season now behind them, the Spartans’ focus will now be turned to sending as many swimmers to the state meet as possible.

Richfield will look to send its swimmers to the state meet at the Section 2A swimming and diving championship meet. Diving will be held beginning at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Richfield Middle School. Swimming preliminaries will be held beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Richfield Middle School, while the finals competition will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Richfield Middle School.

